Jordan Davis Set to Return to the Lineup

Brooks Austin

Georgia's success on the defensive side of the ball is predicated on a few things; playing man to man outside, having sideline to sideline linebackers, and having a nose tackle that demands double teams. 

Well, for the better part of the last three seasons, Jordan Davis has handled the nose tackle spot, and he's done so exceptionally well. 

In fact, Jordan Davis has started 20 games in his career dating back to November 10, 2018, when Georgia beat Aubrun (27-10) at home. In those 20 starts, opponents have averaged a staggering 2.91 yards per carry in the run game. Davis has been an absolute force on the inside. 

And Saturday against Missouri, it appears that force is returning to action. 

Head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media on Tuesday evening and said he's been impressed with the way Davis has remained in shape, 

"Jordan looks good. Jordan has done a really good job of being in conditioning shape. He's been practicing really hard and looks good."

Conditioning was something of a consistent problem early in Davis' career, so much so that after the Sugar Bowl against Baylor, when we asked him about the topic, he said he was looking forward to the day that it wasn't an issue: 

"I just want to get to the point in my life where it's no longer a problem. Running, eating right, and conditioning with football drills, not just straight running. Football is a game, the conditioning levels take a lot. Short burst and you know you're not going to be straight line running for very long."

It appears that Davis has reached that point in his career where he's gotten things under control, especially having been dealing with an injury. For him to return to action in good shape is an excellent sign for Georgia. 

Davis has a chance to continue to prove his NFL Draft value as several NFL Mock Drafts have seen Davis' name called in the first round. 

