Georgia Has Found Its AD

The University of Georgia has made its decision as far as who will be taking over the Atheltic Director role in Athens.

Josh Brooks was named J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, after serving 11 years at UGA most recently as Senior Deputy Director of Athletics.



Brooks returned to UGA in 2016 as Executive Associate Director of Athletics after serving as Deputy Athletics Director at the University of Louisiana Monroe from 2015-16 and Director of Athletics at Millsaps College from 2014-15. Brooks was promoted to Deputy Athletic Director at UGA in May, 2018, and in January, 2020, was named Senior Deputy Director of Athletics.

Brooks entered the interim AD role following former atheltic director, Greg McGarity stepping down prior to the new year. A 1976 graduate of UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications, McGarity is a 2012 inductee into the Grady Fellowship, a recognition program to honor those whose influence, achievements and service to the media professions have enhanced the reputation of the Grady College.

During his tenure at UGA, Brooks worked closely with former Director of Athletics Greg McGarity overseeing internal and external for all athletic operations. He has served as the liaison with the Office of University Architects office on all athletic construction projects and with several campus departments as well as the president’s office. His responsibilities at UGA have included overseeing the departments of facility support, graphics and design, and turf management.



