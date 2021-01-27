Josh Heupel to Take UT Job

On Wednesday it was announced that former UCF coach Josh Heupel took over UT job.

One thing that has stood the test of time in college football is the “buddy system”. If a coach or athletic director takes a new job at a premier program, you should expect someone he or she has worked with to be on the way soon to join the staff.

Case in point, after cleaning out their athletic department Tennessee decided to hire Danny White as their athletic director, who was previously the athletic director at UCF. Just a week later it is announced that the UCF head coach, Josh Heupel, will now be the head man in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Though Danny White was in a tough spot considering they don't know exactly what's going to happen with the active NCAA investigation in their program.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports initially broke the story, and in a post on Yahoo’s website said:

“Heupel is expected to make in the neighborhood of $4 million annually, which will leave him an ample salary pool for a big-name defensive coordinator and a staff that can recruit the SEC footprint. Tennessee’s search faced significant headwinds, as the athletic department is in financial turmoil, the program is under NCAA investigation and White was tasked with having to explain to candidates that he couldn’t quantify how serious the inevitable NCAA sanctions would be.”

Tennessee is obviously sorting through the mess that former head coach Jeremy Pruitt left with them. The NCAA sanctions are pending, although if we look at past situations like this the sanctions on the actual programs are hardly even worth noting. The coaches may be slapped with show-cause orders, but the program itself should be fine.

The real problem now will be winning back the Volunteer locker room. There has been a lot of uncertainty circulating about their program and now they have a new head coach. Heupel was able to find success at UCF and now will be tasked with one of the greatest rebuilds in college football.

