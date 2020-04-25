Former Georgia Football Safety J.R. Reed Signed By Jacksonville Jaguars

42 consecutive starts. 199 tackles. 5 INTs. 3 Fumble Recoveries. And two defensive touchdowns. It was quite a career at the University of Georgia for former Tulsa transfer, J.R. Reed. A career that was capped off with a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist campaign in 2019 and an unfortunate foot injury that kept him out of the Sugar Bowl.

Now, Reed was not drafted but didn't have to wait too long before being picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

Despite having made a drastic impact on the Georgia defense for three straight years, Reed wasn't exactly atop the draft boards and projections. However, there are many reasons that the former Dawg defensive captain has a chance to become a steal in the 2020 draft based on his selection.

As noted before, the production of J.R. Reed at Georgia was off the charts, but the intangibles that Reed graced the program with were arguably even more valuable. When a play needed to be made, J.R. Reed seemed to find himself in the right place at the right time. Never was this ability encapsulated better than his extremely instinctive and aware interception vs. Notre Dame in 2019.

Ultimately Reed may have slipped some in the draft due to evaluators questioning his ability to play centerfield so to speak in a pass-happy NFL. However, Reed is extremely effective in the box as a force defender and an extra hat versus opponents' run game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.