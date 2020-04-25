BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Former Georgia Football Safety J.R. Reed Signed By Jacksonville Jaguars

BGilmer18

42 consecutive starts. 199 tackles. 5 INTs. 3 Fumble Recoveries. And two defensive touchdowns. It was quite a career at the University of Georgia for former Tulsa transfer, J.R. Reed. A career that was capped off with a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist campaign in 2019 and an unfortunate foot injury that kept him out of the Sugar Bowl.

Now, Reed was not drafted but didn't have to wait too long before being picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. 

Despite having made a drastic impact on the Georgia defense for three straight years, Reed wasn't exactly atop the draft boards and projections. However, there are many reasons that the former Dawg defensive captain has a chance to become a steal in the 2020 draft based on his selection.

As noted before, the production of J.R. Reed at Georgia was off the charts, but the intangibles that Reed graced the program with were arguably even more valuable. When a play needed to be made, J.R. Reed seemed to find himself in the right place at the right time. Never was this ability encapsulated better than his extremely instinctive and aware interception vs. Notre Dame in 2019.

Ultimately Reed may have slipped some in the draft due to evaluators questioning his ability to play centerfield so to speak in a pass-happy NFL. However, Reed is extremely effective in the box as a force defender and an extra hat versus opponents' run game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

As the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, tune in for live updates and commentary from our team here at The Bulldog Maven's Live Blog.

Brooks Austin

by

SI Draft Tracker

Former Georgia Football QB, Jake Fromm Drafted by the Buffalo Bills

Former Georgia quarterback, Jake Fromm has been selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Lawrence Cager to Sign with New York Jets

In just one season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Lawrence Cager made an impact. Now, he's off to the NFL as the New York Jets have signed him.

Brooks Austin

Brian Herrien signs with the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Bulldog RB, Brian Herrien as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. .

Brent Wilson

Eli Wolf signed by the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Georgia Football TE, Eli Wolf.

Brent Wilson

Rodrigo Blankenship Signed by Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia Football place kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the NFL Draft.

Brooks Austin

Tae Crowder Drafted by New York Giants as Mr. Irrelevant

Tae Crowder Drafted by New York Giants as Mr. Irrelevant at the 255th overall selection in the NFL Draft.

Brooks Austin

D’Andre Swift: A perfect fit for the Detroit Lions

D’Andre Swift’s multidimensionality makes a good fit for any pro offense, but Detroit provides an opportunity for him to elevate a one-dimensional offense.

Garrett Shearman

Former Georgia Football TE, Charlie Woerner drafted by San Francisco 49ers

Former Georgia Football TE, Charlie Woerner drafted by San Francisco 49ers

Brooks Austin