There's still an ongoing quarterback battle at Georgia, and there is still very little separation between the two candidates. While it's unclear whether D'Wan Mathis or JT Daniels will get the nod Week 1, Sportsline.com sees Daniels as one of the top candidates for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

Daniels, a former 5-star prospect, transferred from USC to Georgia this past May. After Jamie Newman opted out of the season, it was assumed that Daniels would be the guy. However, D'Wan Mathis isn't making that decision easy and could be considered in the lead for the start against Arkansas based on his performance throughout camp, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the health of Daniels.

Sportsline.com currently has Trevor Lawrence and Spencer Rattler as no. 1 and no. 2 respectively, which is no surprise given how clear their abilities are.

JT Daniels is sitting with the 5th best odds in the country take the Heisman honors with +1000 odds.

Here's how the rest of the list stacks up:

Trevor Lawrence +200

Spencer Rattler +500

D'Eriq King +800

Sam Ehlinger +850

JT Daniels +1000

Travis Etienne +1200

Mac Jones +1500

Kellen Mond +1800

Micale Cunningham +2000

Kyle Trask +2000

As any sports fan knows, award races can change every week throughout the season. But, it is assuring for Georgia fans to know they have considered one the top QBs in the country heading into the season.

If Mathis gets the start Week 1 and performs well, there's a good chance you'll see his name on here. The Heisman Trophy is often connected to team success, so the starting quarterback at Georgia is likely to always be in the mix for Heisman consideration on Vegas lines.

