JT Daniels Instagram Post All But Confirms Return to Georgia

There are plenty of NFL Draft decisions yet to be made for Georgia football players, but the most important of decisions is that of quarterback JT Daniels. His latest post on his Instagram account appears to hint towards a return to Georgia for another year.

Daniels posted a photo from the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl with the caption "To be continued... #GoDawgs."

It's not exactly an official statement, but it appears to be great news for the Georgia Football faithful.

Daniels returning to Georgia automatically makes them one of the national title contenders for the 2021 football season. In his four games as a starter for the University of Georgia, he averaged 10.3 yards per attempt which is the highest by a Georgia quarterback in over a decade. Not to mention he seemed to ignite a wide receivers group from Georgia that's extremely talented but was underutilized with Stetson Bennett at the helm.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has made a career out of quarterbacks that give his wide receivers a chance to win with deep shots down the field and JT Daniels has shown over his four games as a starter that he is more than willing to take those shots.

Additionally, he seemingly only going to get better. His surgically repaired knee is getting stronger by the day and his pocket mobility continues to get better with each start.

He now enters a much-needed offseason where he will develop even better chemistry with his returning weapons. Georgia returns almost all of their receiving weapons including George Pickens who saw a season resurgence with Daniels at the helm of the offense.

