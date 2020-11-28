SI.com
DawgsDaily
JT Daniels Poised to Light it Up Again

Brooks Austin

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels lit up the scoreboard a week ago against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a career-high in yards (401), touchdowns (4), completion percentage (73.7), and QBR (191.0). With the Dawgs in Columbia, S.C. to play the Gamecocks, he's poised for an equal performance.

It should be noted that it's doubtful South Carolina will blitz, stack the box and play Cover 1 and Cover 0 as Mississippi State did a week ago. However, South Carolina is incredibly depleted in the back end.

Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu are two of the best in college football and elected to opt-out for the remainder of the season. The decision hasn't sat well with former South Carolina football players.

New Orleans safety and former Gamecock D.J. Swearinger took to Twitter following Horn and Mukuamu's decision:

Georgia's offense might not have to throw for 400 yards to win the game because they could get a lead early and often. However, if they need to score and score quickly, they certainly have the perimeter's advantage.

Even with Horn and Mukuamu on the field this year, South Carolina has allowed 277.6 yards per game through the air, which ranks 11th in the SEC. And that's with a 2-6 record. It's safe to say they haven't been ahead in many games. In fact, in the majority of their games, they've been down by a lot. Opponents are averaging 31.0 attempts per game, completing 20 of them. That's an average of 13.88 yards per completion.

The combination of Georgia's newly-found passing attack on the shoulders of Daniels, combined with a gutted defensive backs group bodes well for the Georgia Bulldogs today. 

kobewharton5
kobewharton5

I have a feeling JT is in store for another big day as well. Hoping he can get some more help from the run game tonight

