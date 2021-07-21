JT Daniels Receives Even More Hype

Quarterback JT Daniels has received numerous preseason honors heading into the 2021 season and has just been named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been lauded as the best signal-caller to come through Athens in quite some time it seems and he has just been named to the Davey O'Brien watch list.

The Davey O'Brien award is given to the top quarterback in college football every season. Past winners include Peyton Manning, Steve Young, Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, and more.

Daniels was recently named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the top college player regardless of position.

The path to a national title for Georgia will run through Daniels. In modern college football, offenses will always triumph, and Daniels has to be at his best for the offense to prosper.

Last season the offense was stagnant until Daniels was inserted into the starting lineup in a midseason contest vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

In his very first start, he set numerous program records, including the most passing yards and touchdowns thrown by a Georgia quarterback in their debut.

He continued to play well through the end of the season, leading the team to a 4-0 close and throwing eleven touchdowns against just two interceptions.

The staff had glowing things to say about Daniels after his first season with the team. He put in a lot of work leading up to the 2020 season to refine his mechanics and footwork.

Now that Daniels has established himself as a premier college quarterback, the only thing left for him to do is to anchor one of the best passing offenses in the country.

