JT Daniels Named To Prestigious Award Watch List

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the top college football player around the country, and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was named to the preseason watch list.

While the voting committees for the Heisman Trophy and the Maxwell are different, the two usually go hand in hand. For instance, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won both in his record-breaking 2020 campaign.

Daniels is arguably the most talented starting quarterback the Bulldogs have had since Matthew Stafford. Stafford became the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and has enjoyed an exceptional career in the pros.

Last season the Bulldogs were desperate for an explosiveive starting quarterback. After falling to 4-2, Georgia decided it was time to see what Daniels could bring to the table.

He hit the ground running in his debut vs. Mississippi State. Daniels finished with 401 passing yards and four touchdowns, both records for a Georgia quarterback in their first start.

The Bulldogs finished the year 4-0 with Daniels, including a win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. He tallied eleven touchdowns to just two interceptions on the year and has the respect of everyone in the Bulldog locker room.

History tells us that Daniels could have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and likely would have been a late day two pick.

He opted to stay in college and will likely be a first-round draft pick after this season. Daniels will attempt to take Georgia back to the national title game and win it for the first time since 1980.