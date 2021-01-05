What JT Daniels Return Means for Georgia?

What does JT Daniels being back between the hedges in 2021 mean for Georgia and their National Title hopes?

Now that bowl season is over Georgia Bulldogs fans' attention has shifted to next season. There has been one question on the tip of everyone's tongue: Could quarterback JT Daniels leave the program to pursue his NFL career? Daniels halted those rumors with an Instagram post Monday with the caption, "To be continued." So, now that the star signal-caller is back between the hedges, what does that mean for Georgia?

There is no understating Daniels's impact on this football team. Next year the realistic expectation in Athens is a national championship. In many years past, fans have been led astray with these high expectations, but this is a fair and possible reality that the Bulldogs can attain.

Those hopes, however, live and die with Daniels. While fellow quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff and Carson Beck are talented, the combined number of passes the two have thrown during live competition totals a whopping zero. They are still adjusting and learning a system that they will likely battle for at the conclusion of next season. Not to mention, it's not like Georgia can afford to get off to a slow start in 2021 with their season opener being against Clemson.

Daniels best maximizes the abilities of everyone on the offense next year. His big-play ability downfield has forced defenses into a dilemma, either blitz the house to get after Daniels or lighten the box to limit him from throwing. Either way, Georgia's offense has become extremely efficient with JT at the helm.

When you look at the roster construction, it is quite clear: this is Daniels team. It was made for next season, and he best fits it. He has established a connection with wide receiver George Pickens, the offense's focal point and heartbeat. He can launch the ball downfield, which is what this system asks the quarterback to do. And most importantly, he has minimized turnovers in his time at Georgia, which allows the offense to flow and attack defenses that much better. And perhaps most importantly, keep head coach Kirby Smart happy.

While he could have taken a shot at the NFL Draft, it was unlikely Daniels would have been selected in the first round with the depth of the quarterback class in 2021. Headlined by stars Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, the class also contains quarterbacks who long-term could develop into starters: Zach Wilson, Kyle Trask, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, and others.

While looking at next year's competition for Georgia, the door is open. Florida will lose their difference-makers, Alabama will lose their Heisman contenders, and Lawrence and Fields are exiting college football. The door to a national championship hasn't been more open since Georgia last made the national title game against the Crimson Tide in 2017.

Daniels will now return and battle for the right to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. While providing Georgia the quarterback they need to make their championship hopes concrete.