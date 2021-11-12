What Georgia is Getting in Julian Humphrey

Georgia Football's 2022 recruiting class just grew by one more, as Julian Humphrey announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Here's what you need to know.

Georgia Football's 2022 recruiting class just grew by one more, as Julian Humphrey announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Humphrey was once committed to Florida prior to announcing he'd be stepping away from that commitment just days before the Bulldogs beat the Gators 34 to 7 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Humphrey now becomes the 22nd commit in the class and the second corner alongside Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about the No. 15 overall cornerback in the 2022 class.

Yes, Humphrey is one of the fastest players on this list, with verified 100-meter dash times in the 10.5-second range. Yes, it helps widen the margin for error while in coverage on Friday nights. But no, this isn't another track star being molded into a football prospect, Humphrey is a football prospect who also runs track. He is comfortable in his transitions, tracks the football well and flashes big-time bait instincts while in coverage. Throw in an ideal frame and another year of prep experience and it amounts to a talent we may still have pegged too low in the top 15.

Frame, balls skills, and world-class speed. Those are boxes that Humphrey more than checks and they make him a perfect fit for Georgia's defense.

You May Also Like:

Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.