JUST IN: Amarius Mims to Return to Georgia

After entering the transfer portal just days before Georgia's annual G-Day game, former five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims returns to Athens for the 2022 season, according to sources.

Mims received numerous accolades throughout his senior season at Bleckley. He was selected to be an Under Armour All-American and was named a first-team All-American by SI All-American.

Mims is a special prospect that doesn't come around often. Coming into college, many thought it would take a year for Mims to develop and become physically ready for SEC play. Instead, he took that time as a freshman, rotating with the second and third units behind Warren McClendon, Broderick Jones, and Owen Condon.

As a sophomore, Mims is set to face yet another year sitting behind Warren McClendon. McClendon returned for his redshirt junior season, his third as a starter in Athens, and according to sources, it led to Amarius Mims entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After visiting Florida State shortly following his decision to enter the portal, sources indicated to SI Dawgs Daily that returning to Georgia for another season is not out of the realm of possibility.

Thanks to the portal not removing the possibility of returning to a player's current school, it will allow Georgia to bring back a potential All-SEC offensive tackle in Amarius Mims, returning some much-needed depth at offensive tackle.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.