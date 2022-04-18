Skip to main content

JUST IN: Amarius Mims to Return to Georgia

After entering the NCAA transfer portal, offensive tackle Amarius Mims will return to Georgia.

After entering the transfer portal just days before Georgia's annual G-Day game, former five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims returns to Athens for the 2022 season, according to sources.

Mims received numerous accolades throughout his senior season at Bleckley. He was selected to be an Under Armour All-American and was named a first-team All-American by SI All-American.

Mims is a special prospect that doesn't come around often. Coming into college, many thought it would take a year for Mims to develop and become physically ready for SEC play. Instead, he took that time as a freshman, rotating with the second and third units behind Warren McClendon, Broderick Jones, and Owen Condon.

As a sophomore, Mims is set to face yet another year sitting behind Warren McClendon. McClendon returned for his redshirt junior season, his third as a starter in Athens, and according to sources, it led to Amarius Mims entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. 

After visiting Florida State shortly following his decision to enter the portal, sources indicated to SI Dawgs Daily that returning to Georgia for another season is not out of the realm of possibility. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thanks to the portal not removing the possibility of returning to a player's current school, it will allow Georgia to bring back a potential All-SEC offensive tackle in Amarius Mims, returning some much-needed depth at offensive tackle.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

220416_mlm_fb_gday_76209-X4
News

SMART: Georgia Has Two "SEC Wideouts," Now They Need Depth

By Harrison Reno46 minutes ago
220416_mlm_fb_gday_75415-L
News

MVPs from G-Day: Freshman Shines, Second Years Surge

By Brooks Austin17 hours ago
708F0BC8-84F7-46C1-9CE0-4FBC8ABF22F2
Recruiting

What is Georgia Getting in Gabriel Harris?

By Harrison Reno20 hours ago
708F0BC8-84F7-46C1-9CE0-4FBC8ABF22F2
Recruiting

BREAKING: Georgia Lands Instate Star EDGE Rusher

By Brooks Austin21 hours ago
220416_mlm_fb_gday_76216-X2
News

Fans Swooning Over Arik Gilbert, Kirby Smart Pumps the Breaks

By Harrison RenoApr 17, 2022
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_1683-X4
News

Georgia is "Closing the Gap" At Wide Receiver

By Harrison RenoApr 17, 2022
220416_mlm_fb_gday_75555-L
News

What We Learned About the Defense During G-Day

By Brooks AustinApr 16, 2022
USATSI_18099405 (1)
News

STATS: A Full Look at What Went Down on G-Day

By Brooks AustinApr 16, 2022