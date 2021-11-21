BREAKING: Dan Mullen Let Go From Florida

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Dan Mullen Let Go From Florida

    Dan Mullen has been let go by the University of Florida after four seasons in charge.
    According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network HQ, Florida's Dan Mullen has been fired following Florida's rough stretch of games over the last few weeks. 

    Mullen is one of the latest head coaches of a Power-5 program to be let go from his role before the end of the 2021 season. USC pulled the trigger on former head coach Clay Helton earlier this season and now are left with an interim coach. While LSU decided to let go of Ed Orgeron following LSU's upset win over Florida. Orgeron agreed to stay on until the season's end, but nonetheless, the Tigers will be looking for a new head coach. 

     The move from Gainesville comes a day after yet another upsetting loss this season for Florida. Florida fell in overtime to Missouri 24-23; the second week, the Gators lost to a team they were expected to beat. The Gators lost to South Carolina two weeks ago in blowout fashion 40-17. 

    The struggling form didn't end there as the Gators almost suffered another huge upset, this time to a non-power-5 program Samford at home in the swamp a week ago.

    Mullen is being let go right near the end of his fourth season after going 34-15 in his time as Florida's head coach. Mullen replaced Jim McElwain in 2017, as Mullen left Mississippi State to take the job. 

    In his time, Mullen won the SEC East just one time and finished less than second in the east twice, including this season. While the 2020 season was a special one for the Gators and Mullen, since losing to Alabama, Florida has beaten just two power-five teams in his last eleven games as head coach at Florida.

