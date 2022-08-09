JUST IN: Georgia 2023 WR Target Hykeem Williams Sets Decision Date

Hykeem Williams, one of the top wide receivers left on the board in the 2023 recruiting class, has set his decision date.

According to a Twitter post by Hayes Fawcett of ON3.com, Williams will decide between a top-six school list, including Pittsburgh, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, and Alabama, on September 23rd.

A five-star receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranks as the number two wide-out in the country, the fourth best prospect in the state of Florida, and 19th nationally.

Georgia currently holds commitments from just two receivers in the 2023 class, with Raymond Cottrell and Yazeed Haynes being the only two pledges so far in Georgia's class.

Hykeem Williams will be one of two top targets at wide-out for Georgia that will decide in September; as a fellow high-rated receiver, Tyler Williams will decide on September 27th.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

Kelton Smith, OL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Ny Carr, WR

Landen Thomas, TE

Tovani Mizell, RB

