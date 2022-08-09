Skip to main content

JUST IN: Georgia 2023 WR Target Hykeem Williams Sets Decision Date

One of Georgia's top targets at receiver in the 2023 class, Hykeem Williams has set a decision date.

Hykeem Williams, one of the top wide receivers left on the board in the 2023 recruiting class, has set his decision date. 

According to a Twitter post by Hayes Fawcett of ON3.com, Williams will decide between a top-six school list, including Pittsburgh, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, and Alabama, on September 23rd. 

A five-star receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranks as the number two wide-out in the country, the fourth best prospect in the state of Florida, and 19th nationally. 

Georgia currently holds commitments from just two receivers in the 2023 class, with Raymond Cottrell and Yazeed Haynes being the only two pledges so far in Georgia's class. 

Hykeem Williams will be one of two top targets at wide-out for Georgia that will decide in September; as a fellow high-rated receiver, Tyler Williams will decide on September 27th.

Georgia Football 2023 Commitments 

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Kelton Smith, OL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia Football 2024 Commitments 

  • Ny Carr, WR
  • Landen Thomas, TE
  • Tovani Mizell, RB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

20220804_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_0321-X2
News

Latest on Georgia's Cornerback Battle Opposite Kelee Ringo

By Evan Crowell2 hours ago
211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_0256-X2
Recruiting

BREAKING: Dell McGee Lands First Target of 2024 Class

By Connor Jackson8 hours ago
D8CB809D-CEF0-4ABF-88E3-E1B665B623A6
Recruiting

Where Will Rickey Gibson III Land?

By Connor Jackson9 hours ago
20220804_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_0354-X2
News

Kirby Smart Adds Clarity to Safety Competition

By Brooks Austin13 hours ago
6588C1C1-8131-4808-82C2-BD98B5C0DB58
News

Jordan Davis Described as a "Menace" So Far During Eagles Training Camp

By Harrison RenoAug 7, 2022 7:13 PM EDT
009C1F4D-3DB6-4A59-B3F3-231FD48D59D1
News

WATCH: Georgia Players Describe Their Favorite Part About Camp

By Brooks AustinAug 7, 2022 2:45 PM EDT
USATSI_17302750
News

Kansas City Chiefs Release Former Georgia Bulldog DeAndre Baker

By Harrison RenoAug 7, 2022 1:40 PM EDT
570DDA1A-1A26-4F6C-B3BF-0A108C013A92
News

REPORT: Nakobe Dean Getting First Team Reps with the Eagles

By Jonathan WilliamsAug 7, 2022 10:56 AM EDT