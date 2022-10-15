Skip to main content

JUST IN: Georgia Without Kendall Milton

Georgia football is set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores and they will be without junior running back Kendall Milton.

Georgia football is set to host the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores and they will be without junior running back Kendall Milton. 

Dawgs Daily was in attendance on the sideline for pregame and Milton was not dressed out during the warmup for Saturday's matchup. 

UGA Injury Report vs Vanderbilt: Who's In, Who's Out?

  • Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Limited) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn.
  • Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed the Auburn matchup with an ankle injury.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."
  • Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

You May Also Like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X2
News

Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jonathan Williams
20220924_AJW_FB_KENT_ST_2423
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! Everything You Need to Know

By Jonathan Williams
i-ddrGcxQ-X4
News

Georgia vs Vanderbilt - Betting Line Update, Latest Trends

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_10391922
News

Score Predictions - Georgia to Roll the 'Dores

By SI Staff
20221008_AJW_FB_AUBURN_2819
News

Why a Win on Saturday Would be Huge for Kirby Smart

By Jonathan Williams
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0927
Football

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Vanderbilt

By Jonathan Williams
513D335D-ADF4-4E5E-86D0-BF37AB8B5F7F
Recruiting

2024 Snapshot: One Prospect to Track at Each Position for Georgia

By Connor Jackson
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_2000
News

How to Watch: Georgia vs Vanderbilt

By Jonathan Williams