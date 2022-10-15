JUST IN: Georgia Without Kendall Milton

Georgia football is set to host the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores and they will be without junior running back Kendall Milton.

Dawgs Daily was in attendance on the sideline for pregame and Milton was not dressed out during the warmup for Saturday's matchup.

UGA Injury Report vs Vanderbilt: Who's In, Who's Out?

Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Limited) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed the Auburn matchup with an ankle injury.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

