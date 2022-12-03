JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Not Returning in SEC Championship

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey exited Saturday's game with an apparent left knee injury and will not return according to the PA announcer in the press box of Mercedes Benz Stadium.

McConkey is the leading receiver for this Georgia football team and has been replaced by a combination of Dillon Bell and Kearis Jackson in the lineup.

He and starting right tackle Warren McClendon will not return to today's contest against LSU.

UPDATE: McConkey has been seen on the sideline still in pads and without any assistance despite the report from the PA announcer that he is not expected to return.

Zion Logue, DT (IN) - Smart mentioned that Logue was bothered by a previous injury.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season according to sources.

Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last three weeks.

De'Nylon Morrissette (IN) - Morrissette was dealing with a groin issue according to Smart. He's expected to be back in the mix this week.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (LIMITED) - Mitchell dressed for the first time against Georgia Tech since the Auburn matchup. Sources indicated his role should be expanded.

Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert (Questionable) - OUT for the home game against Georgia Tech.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

