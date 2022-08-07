Skip to main content

Kansas City Chiefs Release Former Georgia DB DeAndre Baker

The former 2019 first-round pick, DeAndre Baker has been released by the Chiefs.

A rough start to a once-promising career in the National Football League (NFL) continues for former Georgia Bulldog DeAndre Baker. 

In a report, Sunday morning by ESPN's Adam Teicher, the former first-round pick of the New York Giants DeAndre Baker was released by the Kansas City Chiefs after two seasons with the franchise. 

"The Chiefs released CB DeAndre Baker, a former first-round pick by the Giants. He was down on the depth chart after the Chiefs drafted Trent McDuffie, Josh Williams, and Jaylen Watson and traded for Lonnie Johnson."

The Chiefs signed Baker in November of 2020 after the 2019 first-round pick was released by the Giants due to legal trouble. Baker would later join the Chiefs' practice squad that November as he looked for a fresh start to his career following off-the-field issues. 

While the former Thorpe Award winner never regained his form, Baker played in ten games with Kansas City throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Of those ten games, Baker only started in two, as he recorded 21 tackles, two pass breakups, and a sack. 

The release of the former Bulldog is no surprise to Chiefs fans as Zach Eisen of SI's Arrowhead Report considered Baker a "longshot" to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster by the end of training camp. 

