Kearis Jackson Returns to Georgia

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson has announced that he is coming back to Georgia for another season. Jackson was eligible to enter the NFL Draft this season after his redshirt sophomore year of play, but has decided to come back to pursue a national championship and a higher grade among NFL scouts.

Friday afternoon, Jackson posted a picture to his Twitter account with the caption, “If they tell me that I got one shot, I’m on go. #UnfinishedBuisness”

Obviously Jackson returning is a big break for the offense. His dynamic speed allows him to stretch the field, giving quarterback JT Daniels another outlet down the field to use. Daniels is likely one of the primary factors in Jackson returning, as playing with an elite quarterback can raise the draft stock of every receiver around them.

Few expected to see Jackson declare for the NFL Draft, but it is exciting news nonetheless that he is returning. He has been a key difference-maker whenever he has been on the field the last few years, and Georgia can use his veteran presence in the receiver room in a variety of ways. While his upside isn’t quite as high as fellow wide receiver Arian Smith, they do share similar characteristics in their ability to stretch the defense downfield. Jackson’s presence alone will push Smith and other young wide receivers to work hard in all aspects of the game.

Georgia had a great week returning talent that was NFL eligible, piecing together a puzzle for a national championship run. With Jackson, they added one of the final pieces remaining and head into the offseason with a ton of momentum.