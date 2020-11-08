Kendall Milton Leaves Game with Knee Injury

In a long day, there's another injury update for Georgia. A brutal day has appeared to have gotten worse for the Bulldogs. In addition to wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffering a severe leg injury early in the game, numerous other Bulldogs getting shaken up, and a lackluster passing day, running back Kendall Milton was also injured and left the game.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter. Quarterback D’Wan Mathis had just entered the game, and the Bulldogs were driving. On a second down, Mathis handed off to Milton, who secured first-down yardage. As he went down, a Florida defender wrapped him up and awkwardly twisted his knee. Milton immediately grabbed his leg and had to be helped off by trainers.

Milton has had a productive amount of snaps at running back, though he has had to sit behind Zamir White and James Cook. Milton leads the team in yards per carry and has been impressive with his unique blend of speed and balance. The former four-star recruit turned heads in spring camp and has earned every carry he has received this season.

The Georgia skill-position group continues to thin out, and the injuries on offense have not only halted momentum in this game, but also affects their chances moving forward. Hopefully, Milton can recover and we will update the situation with a timetable on his potential return.

UPDATE: A source close to the situation has told Dawgs Daily on SI.com that it appears nothing is torn in Milton's knee.

