ESPN Lays Out the Keys to A Georgia Loss Against Tennessee
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are 20.5 point favorites on the road against the (5-4) Tennessee Volunteers.
Georgia is the most dominant team in the country up to this point, being one of two remaining undefeated Power 5 programs with an average margin of victory of 31.9 points per game.
It's been an impressive run for Georgia this season, but some believe Georgia will be tested today, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
ESPN writer Bill Connelly has laid out a pretty reasonable pathway to a Georgia loss against Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.
Connelly gave three keys to a Volunteer win.
Force Georgia to Field Goals
Tennessee's defense is 90th in the country in total defense, allowing 418 yards per game. However, as Connelly points out, they just have to win in the redzone, buy holding this Georgia offense — that ranks 86th in redzone efficiency — to field goals.
There is a hole in this theory, however. Considering Tennessee's ranked 123rd in the country in redzone defense.
Hit Deep Shots and Explosives
Putting together multiple long scoring drives against this Georgia defense is borderline impossible. If you are going to score in bunches against Georgia, it's going to have to be through explosive plays, something that this Tennessee offense does extremely well. They have (7) touchdowns of 70 yards or more.
Stetson Struggles on 3rd Down
Stetson Bennett has been a pleasant surprise to many this season, he's delivered when called upon during this five-game stretch as a starter. Though, as Connelly points out, he's struggled against pressure.
- Bennett under pressure: 10-for-26 for 219 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
- Bennett under no pressure: 70-for-94 for 1,193 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT
If Tennessee is going to have success defensively they are going to have to force third and longs.
