One hundred days remain until the University of Georgia kickoffs the 2022 regular season with another potential marquee matchup against the University of Oregon.

The two programs are set to face off on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be the Chick-fil-a kickoff game in 2022, and as Disney announced Tuesday afternoon, it will be broadcast on ABC with a kickoff time set for 3:30.

The season opener matchup will be the first time since 1977 that the Ducks and Dawgs will meet. Georgia beat Oregon 27-16 in the first and only matchup between the two programs. However, the two programs will have some increased familiarity as first-year head coach Dan Lanning takes on his former boss Kirby Smart.

Lanning spent four seasons in Athens, working under head coach Kirby Smart as the outside linebackers coach in 2018 before being promoted to the defensive coordinator role from 2019 through 2021. Lanning's top-ranked defense helped guide the Bulldogs to a national championship.

Lanning will become just the third former assistant coach to take on Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, joining the likes of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and South Carolina headman Shane Beamer. No former Kirby Smart assistant has beaten him in three tries; Pittman came close in 2020, holding a 7-5 halftime lead over the Bulldogs in the season-opening game. Georgia would score 32 points in the second half to defeat the Razorbacks 37-10.

