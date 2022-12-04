Skip to main content

Kickoff Time Announced: Georgia vs Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff for the first time. They'll take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Georgia is back in the College Football Playoff for the second-consecutive season, and third time overall (2017, 2021, 2022). Following an undefeated regular season and SEC title, the Bulldogs were selected as the No. 1 overall seed and will face No. 4 Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Ohio State (11-1, 7-1) slid in the backdoor of the Playoff following USC's Pac-12 title game loss to Utah. The Buckeyes boast one of the nation's best offenses, led by quarterback CJ Stroud.

ESPN holds the media rights for the College Football Playoff and will broadcast both semifinals and the College Football Playoff National Championship in Las Vegas.

  • Game: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Ohio State
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
  • Time: 8 p.m. EST
  • Date: December 31
  • TV: ESPN, Watch ESPN
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

USATSI_19519499
News

Georgia Opens As a Favorite Over Ohio State

By Christian Kirby II
XPHNY3KDWBG5HPEGDLVNVHOGJU
Recruiting

Decision Date: Where Will Sam M'Pemba Commit Today?

By Connor Jackson
3M6A8718
News

Final CFP Rankings Released: Who Get's In?

By Brooks Austin
3M6A8976
News

Photo Gallery: Scenes From a Confetti-Filled SEC Championship for Georgia

By Brooks Austin
12FA3B2C-F32A-4508-8105-187A0A66736B
News

Georgia Football offense shines in SEC title victory

By Christian Kirby II
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_047-X4
Football

Georgia is the Top Program in College Football

By Christian Goeckel
georgia-lsu 3498
Football

Georgia’s CFP spot finalized, Who Will They Get?

By Joseph Griffin
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_026
Football

Stetson Bennett Boosts Georgia over LSU

By Jonathan Williams