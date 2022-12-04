Kickoff Time Announced: Georgia vs Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

Georgia is back in the College Football Playoff for the second-consecutive season, and third time overall (2017, 2021, 2022). Following an undefeated regular season and SEC title, the Bulldogs were selected as the No. 1 overall seed and will face No. 4 Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Ohio State (11-1, 7-1) slid in the backdoor of the Playoff following USC's Pac-12 title game loss to Utah. The Buckeyes boast one of the nation's best offenses, led by quarterback CJ Stroud.

ESPN holds the media rights for the College Football Playoff and will broadcast both semifinals and the College Football Playoff National Championship in Las Vegas.

Game: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Ohio State

No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Ohio State Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Time: 8 p.m. EST

8 p.m. EST Date: December 31

December 31 TV: ESPN, Watch ESPN

