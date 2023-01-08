On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game.

This is the third time under Smart that the Bulldogs have made the national title game. TCU on the other hand made its debut playoff appearance this year and now has a shot to win its first title since 1938. This will also be the fifth time in which these two teams will face off, and Georgia has won all four of the previous matchups. Their most recent game was back in 2016 when Georgia defeated the Horned Frogs in the Liberty Bowl during Smart's first season as head coach.

Georgia is on the cusp of becoming the first team in college football playoff history to repeat as national champions. It would also be the fourth title in program history.

Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes Joint Press Conference

How to Watch Georgia vs TCU

Gameday: Monday, January. 9th, 2023

Monday, January. 9th, 2023 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

There will be additional broadcasts, such as the All-22 skybox view and the Pat McAfee on-field super show.

Gambling Intel

Spread: TCU +13 (-110) | Georgia -13 (-110)

TCU +13 (-110) | Georgia -13 (-110) Moneyline: TCU (+370) | Georgia (-568)

TCU (+370) | Georgia (-568) Total: 62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110)

62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TCU 68% | UGA 42%

TCU 68% | UGA 42% Game Info: Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Jan. 9, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN TCU Straight-Up Record: 13–1

13–1 TCU Against the Spread Record: 10–3–1

10–3–1 Georgia Straight-Up Record: 14–0

14–0 Georgia Against the Spread Record: 7–7

