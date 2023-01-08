WATCH: Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes Address the Media One Final Time
On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game.
This is the third time under Smart that the Bulldogs have made the national title game. TCU on the other hand made its debut playoff appearance this year and now has a shot to win its first title since 1938. This will also be the fifth time in which these two teams will face off, and Georgia has won all four of the previous matchups. Their most recent game was back in 2016 when Georgia defeated the Horned Frogs in the Liberty Bowl during Smart's first season as head coach.
Georgia is on the cusp of becoming the first team in college football playoff history to repeat as national champions. It would also be the fourth title in program history.
How to Watch Georgia vs TCU
- Gameday: Monday, January. 9th, 2023
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
- Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.
There will be additional broadcasts, such as the All-22 skybox view and the Pat McAfee on-field super show.
- Spread: TCU +13 (-110) | Georgia -13 (-110)
- Moneyline: TCU (+370) | Georgia (-568)
- Total: 62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110)
- Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TCU 68% | UGA 42%
- TCU Straight-Up Record: 13–1
- TCU Against the Spread Record: 10–3–1
- Georgia Straight-Up Record: 14–0
- Georgia Against the Spread Record: 7–7
