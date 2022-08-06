"Connection" was a big theme of Georgia's 2021 national title-winning team. But, it wasn't just a buzzword; it was truly a focus for the Bulldogs throughout the offseason following their come-from-behind win against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl to getting a second chance against Alabama in the national championship game.

Smart and co. implemented "skull sessions" into their training; while it wasn't the physical on-field work that takes place on the practice field, it was about players building a personal connection with one another. These small group conversations helped players learn more about their teammates, even those who may not even suit up in full gear on Saturdays. Skull sessions were a major piece of Georgia's "championship DNA," something they look to replicate now heading into this season.

The Bulldogs opened fall camp on Thursday with their first official practice that evening. Before that, Smart spoke with the media that morning as he began preparations for his seventh season.

Smart made it known quickly that he had no interest in looking ahead; the now veteran head coach got asked about Georgia's season-opening opponent Oregon on Thursday and if he had any concerns regarding his former defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning, now taking charge as the head coach.

"The last thing I'm worried about is Dan Lanning. I mean, we got a million battles to face before that. I'm not even thinking about Oregon." Smart said, "Our concern is our roster. How do we build depth? I mean, we're not even thinking about that. We're so far away from that right now. We're focused on us, our team, our connection, and getting the right players in the right spots. If we do that, that's going to control the outcome of the game, much more than what he knows about us and what I know about him."

It was a predictable response to an otherwise predictable question. The reaction from Smart showed where his head is at, using a program mantra of "What's Important Now" (WIN), an acronym Smart spoke about in the SEC Network's Year of the Dawg documentary.

