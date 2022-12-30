The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are a day away from kicking off in Atlanta. Head coaches Ryan Day and Kirby Smart had a joint press conference on Friday.

The two head coaches have a combined record of (124-20) to date, and despite constantly duking it out on the recruiting trail for the nation's elite talent, this is the first time they've matched up on the football field.

Georgia is currently a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes and is the current favorite to win the national title.

Ohio State will be without a handful of key contributors for Saturday's playoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs. But luckily for the Buckeyes, Miyan Williams will not be one of them. Williams, who currently leads the Buckeyes with 817 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns had missed most practices this week after reportedly battling a stomach bug. Ryan Day confirmed Friday that Williams is expected to play.

As for Georgia, Kirby Smart stood by his "hopeful" stance with regard to WR Ladd McConkey and OL Warren McClendon's potential for return.

