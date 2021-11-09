Kirby Smart Comments on Broderick Jones' Starting Debut

Broderick Jones is coming off a solid performance in his debut for the Bulldogs against Missouri. His head coach Kirby Smart commented on his performance from Saturday.

Georgia has battled quite a bit of injury this season. Every position group has seen its numbers dwindle as players drop with different ailments. The offensive line group has been no different.

Before the season even started, Warren Ericson broke his hand. On the first possession of the season, they lost Tate Ratledge to a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot.

Now, as they approach their final SEC contest of the season, starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer is potentially out for the second consecutive game. Leaving Broderick Jones to make his second career start at left tackle.

He's coming off a solid performance in his debut for the Bulldogs against Missouri. His head coach Kirby Smart commented on his performance from Saturday.

"Broderick has gotten a quantity of reps up there with the ones throughout camp throughout the times Jamaree (Salyer) was moved to guard throughout the time Jamaree has been banged up. And then throughout every week when Jamaree was working in his secondary position Broderick gets to go. So, Broderick has had no shortage of reps. I think he'd be the first to tell you he can play better. But he played well, he played hard. And that's what we asked our guys to do play relentless effort strain, play really physical. He did those things we asked, he can get better some techniques." - Smart on Broderick Jones

