Smart Updates UGA Injury Report: Salyer, Blaylock, and Pickens

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart talked about the injury status of the team on Monday, here's what he said.

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday following his team's 43 to 6 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to head on the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Bulldogs are currently a 22.0 favorite on the road.

Georgia has battled through a bit of bad luck on the injury front this season. They've seen season-ending injuries to Tykee Smith, Jalen Kimber, Rian Davis, and Tate Ratledge so far this season. They've also been without Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens through the first 9 games of the year as well.

Smart talked about the injury status of the team on Monday, here's what he said.

On Jamaree Salyer's Foot:

"Jamaree's is not extremely serious, it's not requiring surgery. He may be available this week. We will see where he's at today during practice, he's running and he's conditioning."

On Dominick Blaylock:

"I don't know the answer, but I wish I did. Dom repped with us, on the scout team this week. It's not as simple as 'Oh, Dom is back, let's throw him in there.' It's valuable for us to have Dom take reps and get good looks on scout team"

On George Pickens:

"We are still waiting on George."

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable



WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

You May Also Like:

Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.