Georgia football's quarterback situation is difficult to figure out.

For weeks, the most talented players have stood on the sideline while the former walk-on started and won games. The most talented of these quarterbacks, JT Daniels, hasn't even seen the field yet. D'Wan Mathis, Georgia's most athletic quarterback, currently bookends the season. True freshman Carson Beck is seldom talked about.

Much of the confusion comes from head coach Kirby Smart's "coach speak." Smart doesn't want to reveal too much about his team; he wants to keep some semblance of ambiguity as any coach would.

Smart has answered plenty of questions about his quarterbacks recently and when talking about each one, certain words continually come up. Those words together paint the picture of Georgia's current quarterback situation.

Stetson Bennett: 'Best Chance to Win'

Those are the key words that receive the most groans from fans. How can Stetson Bennett give Georgia the "best chance to win?" Yes, he has led Georgia to four victories. He delivered the second-half sparks to defeat Arkansas and Tennessee, and he played very well against Auburn.

But what Smart means by "best chance to win" is better explained by the key words attached to the other quarterbacks.

D'Wan Mathis: 'Compassionate Competitor'

This description Smart describes Mathis very well. His football career was nearly stolen by a brain cyst. Mathis worked as hard as he could in the little time he had to earn the starting quarterback job. The Georgia team can rally around a player like Mathis.

Of course, he also lost the job because he's a "compassionate competitor." He has the tendency to be too juiced in games and he welcomes contact a bit too much. If Mathis can ever settle down, he might run away with the starting job. So far, he's not found anything that can help him settle into games.

JT Daniels: 'Mobility'

"Mobility" isn't a surprising key word for Daniels. After all, the redshirt sophomore tore his ACL in the season opener last season and he wasn't cleared to play until the delayed 2020 began. Smart's use of the word "mobility" is what's truly telling.

Smart is quick to point out how good Daniels looks in other areas, and he's just as quick to point out that Daniels is cleared to play. The former USC starter isn't even wearing a brace anymore. The constant use of the word "mobility" suggests the ACL tear took a toll on Daniels' knee and he is currently working on being able to better move in and out of the pocket.

Carson Beck: 'Reps'

Smart hasn't talked a lot about Beck, but workload is what he brings up the most, suggesting the true freshman isn't ready for SEC play quite yet. Beck wasn't the elite quarterback prospect Jake Fromm and Justin Fields were, so it makes sense that he's not progressing as quickly as they did.

But that doesn't mean Beck isn't a factor. In fact, Smart said Beck has been in consideration for first-team reps. But Smart also referenced how hard it is to give work to multiple quarterbacks during game weeks. Beck isn't getting as many opportunities to work with the first team as he did in fall camp. Still, he is working in other areas and Smart believes he is getting better.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.