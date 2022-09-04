The Dan Lanning era is off to a rocky start in Eugene, Oregon. The Bulldogs pummeled Lanning's Ducks in front of a national audience, 49-3.

While things didn't go Oregon's way, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart still feels they are moving in the right direction with Lanning at the helm.

"He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon. He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."

Smart is correct; Oregon was outmatched in every facet of the game on Saturday. Georgia won across the board, from offense to defense to special teams. There were few positives for the Ducks, as their only drive that entered the red zone ended with a missed fourth-down try.

Lanning appears to be building something in Oregon. He is already getting hot on the recruiting trail, landing several top players that the Ducks haven't had for the better part of the past decade.

He is Smart's first assistant coach to become a head coach, officially starting the Kirby tree. That will be an interesting dynamic to watch over the coming years, as Smart's grasp on the college football world could continue to grow.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.