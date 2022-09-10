Kirby Smart Provides an Injury Update on Adonai Mitchell

After a sloppy win, but a win nonetheless, over Samford, a displeased Kirby Smart postgame provided an update on sophomore wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

The former three-star recruit left the game after the first play of the game for Georgia's offense. A lower leg injury caused him to enter the medical tent with Georgia's training staff before heading to the locker room, as he never returned to the game.

Without any official word during the game on the severity of the injury to Mitchell, Smart, during his postgame press conference, stated that the injury to Mitchell was not very serious, saying that he could've gone back into the game.

“He probably could’ve gone back in. We held him.” - Kirby Smart on Adonai Mitchell's injury

This news is a relief to Georgia fans as they've been a relatively healthy football team to this point. Other than the knee injury to freshman running back Andrew Paul and an ankle injury to Arian Smith, the Bulldogs didn't have many major injuries throughout fall camp, a stark contrast to last season.

