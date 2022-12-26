The University of Georgia is set to play for a chance at a national title on Saturday, as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday during the lead-up to what is expected to be a highly contested football game.

Georgia is the near-touchdown favorite in Atlanta and appears to be relatively healthy as the game approaches.

"We are excited to get both of those guys hopefully back and healthy."

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 12/26

Ladd McConkey, WR - Knee (Questionable) - Has not practiced yet, but they are hoping to get him back in the next 16 to 17 days.

Warren McClendon (Knee) - Has not practiced, but are hopeful he will return vs Ohio State.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season according to sources.

Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last four weeks.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (IN) - Mitchell dressed for the first time against Georgia Tech since the Auburn matchup and will be a full participant on Saturday.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert (Questionable) - OUT for the home game against Georgia Tech.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

