LATEST: Kirby Smart Updates QB Situation

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday following a convincing 34 to 7 win over the rival Florida Gators on Saturday. The Bulldogs remain at No. 1 in the country for the fourth consecutive week and are scheduled to play host to the (4-4) Missouri Tigers on Saturday as 37.5 point favorites.

Ahead of that matchup, many want to know where Georgia stands at the quarterback position.

Stetson Bennett has started the last four contests, all against SEC opponents, all ending in victories while JT Daniels — who began the season as the starter but has been rehabbing injuries — has been sidelined. Though Daniels was reportedly back at practice during the bye week and leading up to the contest against Florida.

Now, heading into the final stretch of the regular season, following Stetson Bennett's two-interception performance on Saturday, many fans are clamoring for Daniels to retake the reigns of this offense.

On Stetson Bennett's running ability:

"It's a separator, but there are things that JT is better at than Stetson. But guys, mobility in a quarterback is vital. Stetson has been able to make some plays with his feet. I thought there were five or six plays in the game where his mobility was a factor. There are going to be plays where things break down and mobility has to get you out of that. You can't check out of things post snaps."

On Nolan Smith defending Stetson Bennett:

"I think that's Nolan's personality. Nolan is very prideful, his personality is very strong. He's very talkative during practice and during stretches. I love his energy at practice. I don't know exactly what he said, but for him, it's in defense of his teammate. I don't think it has anything to do with anything other than a defense of his teammate."

On whether or not ball control played a role in his decision at Quarterback:

"I would never. To me, we are trying to score points. Every possession. To me, ball control offense is to be explosive. In today's day and age, there is no grind-it out offenses unless you're at a service academy."

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

