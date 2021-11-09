UPDATE: Jamaree Salyer Could See Action on Saturday

Jamaree Salyer missed Georgia's win over Missouri during the weekend with a foot injury that Kirby has previously characterized as "nothing serious" in terms of requiring surgery or anything.

Smart spoke with the media again on Tuesday and informed reporters that while the former starting left tackle isn't practicing fully with the team this week; he could still see action on Saturday. Smart pointed to Salyer's experience as to why they trust the senior lineman to play at a high level even without much practice.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to head on the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Bulldogs are currently a 22.0 favorite on the road.

Georgia has battled through a bit of bad luck on the injury front this season. They've seen season-ending injuries to Tykee Smith, Jalen Kimber, Rian Davis, and Tate Ratledge so far this season. They've also been without Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens through the first nine games of the year as well.

