Kirby Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock

Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock missed all of the 2020 season with a torn ACL, and on SEC Media Day head coach Kirby Smart updated the status of the wideout.

Blaylock tore his ACL in the 2019 SEC Championship Game vs. LSU. He missed the Sugar Bowl against Baylor that season and spent the offseason recovering from knee surgery.

He was cleared for drills after eight short months and was ready for fall camp. Blaylock was able to return for drills but, within a few days, re-tore the same ACL in a non-contact drill.

It was a tough few months for a talented receiver who was one of the best freshman wideouts in the country in 2019. He caught 18 passes for 310 yards and scored five touchdowns.

When Smart was asked how Blaylock is progressing, he said:

"Dom is not completely cleared yet. He's been able to do a lot of receiver drill work, but he's not cleared yet for contact."

Blaylock is a part of a deep slot receiver room for the Bulldogs. They have Kearis Jackson, yards after the catch machine, and Arian Smith, one of the fastest players in college football.

Blaylock is the best combination of the two and should see snaps in the slot this fall. There has been speculation about whether or not he will play in the season opener vs. Clemson.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to Dawgs Daily that Blaylock will likely travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, but two months out, his status for the game is unclear.

