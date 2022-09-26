Skip to main content

Kirby Smart's Press Conference Ahead of Matchup with Missouri

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media today prior to the matchup with Missouri on the road in Columbia, Missouri.

He addressed everything from Javon Bullard's arrest, the injury report, and his initial thoughts from reviewing the film vs Kent State. 

Georgia Injury Report as of 9/26

  • Jalen Carter, DT (Ankle) - "
  • Adonai Mitchell, WR (Ankle) - "
  • Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.
  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) Limited - Arian Smith was dressed out on Saturday against Kent State but did not play.
  • Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.
  • Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day." SI Dawgs Daily confirmed Friday evening that the redshirt freshman did not travel with the team to Columbia.

