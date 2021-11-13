Kirby Smart's Recruiting Prowess Keeping Title Hopes Alive

Head coach Kirby Smart is one of the best recruiters in the country, and his work over the past few years on the trail may save Georgia's national title hopes.

Georgia suffered numerous losses over the past few days, but head coach Kirby Smart's insistence on building depth through recruiting has kept their national title hopes on track.

Smart is regarded as one of the best recruiters in college football and has proven that he can develop just as well. Programs that can do this are perennial powers, which is why Georgia is in the national title conversation even to begin with.

For example, left tackle Jamaree Salyer suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago that will sideline him for at least a few games. Losing a left tackle is a big deal, but Georgia inserted former five-star tackle, Broderick Jones, in his place and kept the offense running smoothly.

Jones proved capable in his first career start, and at times pushed the Missouri defensive line around. Georgia even dialed up a few longer developing passes, demonstrating their faith in the young tackle.

News broke Wednesday that wide receiver Arian Smith suffered a season-ending injury in practice. He left with what turned out to be a broken leg, which will require surgery.

While the Bulldogs will miss his presence, they still have multiple receivers capable of taking the top off defenses. Wide receivers Jermaine Burton, Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, and Kearis Jackson all have receptions for over thirty yards this season, illustrating how many options Georgia has at that spot.

Not to mention one of the most significant losses over the past week was edge rusher, Adam Anderson. He turned himself into Athens-Clarke County authorities on Wednesday night after being charged with rape.

The Bulldogs have to move forward without one of their best defenders. Anderson leads the team in sacks to this point, but Georgia has a multitude of pass rushers that can get the job done.

They put together an impressive collective pass-rushing effort against Missouri on Saturday. While the competition wasn't formidable, the Bulldogs dominated an SEC offensive line without a first-round talent.

Smart's relentlessness on the recruiting trail is beginning to pay off this year. Of course, we haven't mentioned that star-wideout George Pickens has missed the entire season, and quarterback JT Daniels was sidelined for a month with a lat muscle injury.

Georgia has sidestepped all of these hurdles because of Smart's culture and depth in the program. Georgia is in the midst of its best season under Smart, in large part to his abilities both on the recruiting trail and on-field coaching.

Fans across the nation are getting a first-hand look at the type of program Smart is building in Athens. They are playing defense at a historical level and continue to improve on offense every week.

Amid Georgia's success, Smart continues to dominate the recruiting world. Every week Georgia seemingly pulls in a high-caliber commit, and every week these players speak of the culture and environment that Smart has created at Georgia.

You May Also Like:

Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.