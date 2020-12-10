SI.com
Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Missouri

Kyle Funderburk

One phrase to describe the Missouri Tigers? "Middle of the road."

Looking at the numbers, Missouri is near the middle of the SEC in every key statistic. The Tigers are 5-3 this season with losses to the two best teams on their schedule (Alabama and Florida) and one inexplicable loss to Tennessee.

Against mediocre defenses, the Missouri offense led by quarterback Connor Bazelak is capable of scoring points in bunches. The Tigers scored 45 and 50 points respectively in shootouts against LSU and Arkansas, and they beat Vanderbilt 41-0.

But against good-to-great defenses, the Tigers struggle, only scoring 19 against Alabama, 12 against Tennessee, 20 against Kentucky and 17 against Florida and South Carolina. 

The trend continues on defense. Missouri couldn't stop Alabama, LSU, Florida and Arkansas, allowing at least 38 points in each outing. But against Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, the Tigers allowed no more than 10 points. That's as good a definition there is for "middle of the road"

USATSI_15243905

Touchdown woes

Missouri doesn't have any problems moving the ball. Bazelak has 2,002 passing yards, starting running back Larry Roundtree has 835 rushing yards and backup running back Tyler Badie has 553 yards of total offense. 

As a collective, the Tigers rack up 436 yards per game. Missouri is the best in the SEC at protecting the ball with only seven turnovers. Missouri doesn't commit turnovers because they don't have broken plays; only 35 on the year, which is second best in the SEC.

The Tigers sometimes struggle when it comes time to putting the ball in the end zone. Roundtree has 11 of Missouri's 24 total touchdowns and Badie has six. Besides them, only Chritauskie Dove has multiple touchdowns (two) and he isn't even Bazelak's primary target.

Missouri scores on 42.86 percent of its possessions, but it tends to stall before reaching the red zone. Over 70 percent of the Tigers' drives end before they reach the opposing 20-yard line. Because of that, Missouri relies on kicker Harrison Mevis a lot. He has attempted 19 field goals this season and has converted 16. 

Vulnerable to big plays

Missouri's defense isn't terrible, but it has one huge weakness that leads to it allowing bunches of points. The Tigers are allowing gains of at least seven yards 28.87 percent of the time. 

Without a great pass rush to counter those big plays, Missouri is struggling to get off the field. The Tigers have only forced 28 three-and-outs this season, and as a result, they're allowing scores on 39.53 percent of their defensive outings. 

However, the Tigers have some very capable defensive players. Four defenders have at least 40 tackles with linebacker Nick Bolton leading the way with 80.

