Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin Tweets at Georgia Football

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin just tweeted a photo of him and Kirby Smart with a rather interesting caption…

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin  has built up a reputation in the college football world as the jokester of Twitter. His most recent antics on the app featured Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. 

Kiffin’s latest post features the 2 coach posing together for a selfie with joyous smiles. In his caption, Kiffin tweeted to Georgia’s Twitter account stating that they should keep him in mind should any coaching positions open.  Kiffin also commented “Back to Back!” In reference to Georgia’s potential to repeat national championships. While his comments should not be taken seriously at all, things could get rather interesting should current OC Todd Monken leave Georgia this offseason.

Kiffin and Smart are members of the Nick Saban coaching tree and worked together on staff in 2015 during Alabama’s title run. Smart relinquished his duties as defensive coordinator the next year when he took the head coaching job at Georgia, while Kiffin remained on staff at Alabama until 2017 when he took at head coaching job at FAU.

Kirby Smart has stated in multiple press conferences that him and Kiffin are good friends and text eachother frequently throughout the season. Smart even joked that Kiffin gave him safety advice when traveling to Knoxville after last years incident between Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Though good friends, the 2 coaches are set to face each other as head coaches for the first time in their careers next year when Ole Miss will travel to Athens to take on Georgia in a regular season gave. That is of course unless, Kiffin is coaching alongside Smart…

USATSI_19557263
News

BREAKING: Stetson Bennett is Headed to New York for Heisman Ceremony

By Brooks Austin
1ECFBAE8-3619-481B-892B-86C196730493
News

Breaking: Jamal Meriweather Flips From UCF to Georgia

By Brooks Austin
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_1121
Football

List of Bulldogs Who Could Take Home National Awards

By Jonathan Williams
UGAFB_PMc120322953-X4
News

Georgia Lands 5 Players on AP First Team All-SEC Team

By Christian Goeckel
USATSI_18990834
News

BREAKING: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Declares for NFL, Will Not Play vs Georgia

By Brooks Austin
Ryan Day 12522
Football

Ohio State's Ryan Day Gives his Preliminary Thoughts on Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A9443
News

Making the Case: Christopher Smith Should Win Nagurski Award

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 1.58.41 PM
Football

SEC Championship Game Balls for Georgia

By Joseph Griffin