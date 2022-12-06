Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has built up a reputation in the college football world as the jokester of Twitter. His most recent antics on the app featured Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Kiffin’s latest post features the 2 coach posing together for a selfie with joyous smiles. In his caption, Kiffin tweeted to Georgia’s Twitter account stating that they should keep him in mind should any coaching positions open. Kiffin also commented “Back to Back!” In reference to Georgia’s potential to repeat national championships. While his comments should not be taken seriously at all, things could get rather interesting should current OC Todd Monken leave Georgia this offseason.

Kiffin and Smart are members of the Nick Saban coaching tree and worked together on staff in 2015 during Alabama’s title run. Smart relinquished his duties as defensive coordinator the next year when he took the head coaching job at Georgia, while Kiffin remained on staff at Alabama until 2017 when he took at head coaching job at FAU.

Kirby Smart has stated in multiple press conferences that him and Kiffin are good friends and text eachother frequently throughout the season. Smart even joked that Kiffin gave him safety advice when traveling to Knoxville after last years incident between Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Though good friends, the 2 coaches are set to face each other as head coaches for the first time in their careers next year when Ole Miss will travel to Athens to take on Georgia in a regular season gave. That is of course unless, Kiffin is coaching alongside Smart…