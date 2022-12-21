Lawson Luckie Completes the Legacy, Signs with Georgia

It's National Signing Day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia.

The latest official addition comes via the form of in-state tight end Lawson Luckie out of Norcross High school.

Lawson's father, Mike was one of three Luckie Triplets to play for the Dawgs, earning playing time from 1996 to 1998. Like Phillip Benton, Mike Luckie was Kirby Smart's teammate as well. Now, his son is a Georgia Bulldog.

"It's just crazy, I have been the biggest fan my whole life. It's been my dream school since I was a little kid and getting that offer, it just means a lot." - Luckie on being a Bulldog

The Georgia Bulldogs had to fight down to the last minute with Luckie. Plenty of the nation's premier programs were in pursuit of the Bulldog commit, including the Alabama Crimson Tide who almost managed to flip Luckie.

Luckily enough for Georgia, they get the signature on national signing day from an extremely well-rounded tight end that progressed throughout his high school career into a dynamic weapon.

