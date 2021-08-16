What We Learned About Georgia This Weekend

Georgia Football had their first scrimmage of the season this past weekend, and we learned quite a bit about the Bulldogs.

As we near the start of the 2021 football season, with the kickoff between Georgia and Clemson a mere 19 days away on September 4th, the public is learning more and more about this year's rendition of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Despite Saturday's scrimmage being closed to the public and media, there was plenty to take away from what we know about the proceedings inside of Sanford Stadium.

Wide Receivers Room was Thin

The headline grabber from this past weekend is that wide receiver Arik Gilbert is currently away from the team dealing with personal issues. That's just the beginning of the issues, however. Jermaine Burton did not play in the scrimmage either due to what we've been told is a minor ankle injury that he suffered in practice. There's seems to be no reasoning for concern here, he will be back shortly.

Kearis Jackson, who led the team in both yards and receptions a year ago, was also a non-participant on Saturday as well after recovering from a minor offseason knee procedure. Both he and Burton are expected back in the lineup soon.

The good news, however, is that players like Justin Robinson, Ladd McConkey, and most notably Adonai Mitchell got to experience extended opportunities. That's something that is much needed in order to build quality depth on this roster heading into the season.

Offensive Line Still Shuffling

Georgia entered fall camp with questions on their offensive line as is. It hasn't been a question of talent, as it rarely seems to be under head coach Kirby Smart, but rather a question of who the starting five will ultimately be heading into the bout with Clemson. Those questions multiplied when Warren Ericson suffered a broken hand at practice last week.

There's still a tremendous amount of moving parts as is. Jamaree Salyer saw reps at both tackle and center. Xavier Truss and Broderick Jones saw reps at left tackle, while Amarius Mims and Warren McClendon got reps at right tackle. It's going to continue to be a smorgasbord until they narrow down their best five towards the end of camp.

Defense Dominating

If you were to find out that JT Daniels and the Georgia offense, without their starting center and three starting receivers went out and lit the world on fire against an otherwise healthy Georgia defense, you'd be panicking.

So, when you find out that Georgia's offense struggled on Saturday, you shouldn't run for the hills with pessimistic thoughts, but rather nod your head and say, "Well, I hope the defense played well."

