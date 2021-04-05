WATCH: Lewis Cine is A Major Key to Defensive Success in 2021

Thursday, we showed you how the inexperience in Georgia’s secondary will change how the Dawg’s defense looks this year. Today, we take a look at the most experienced player returning for that unit, Lewis Cine.

Mention the name, Lewis Cine, to any Georgia fan and the first thing they will mention is how hard he hits. When you watch him on film it is undoubtedly the part of his game that stands out the most. The level of physicality that Cine displays on the field makes him one of the best run defending safeties in the SEC, and he will be key in Georgia’s hopes to three-peat as the best-run defense in the country.

Physicality may be what Georgia fans think about when they think of Cine, but his speed has been critical to his success. Cine’s ability to get downhill in a hurry is what allows him to deliver the devastating blows that he has become famous for. It also allows him to cover up mistakes he makes. Taking a wrong first step is less of a problem when you can cover the ground with the speed that Cine brings to the table.

WATCH: Full Film Review on Lewis Cine

Cine’s physicality and speed make him an elite run defender, but he needs some more polish in coverage. Georgia lines Cine up in the boundary for almost all of his snaps, and that limits that the amount of area that he needs to defend in coverage. This predictability can also make Georgia’s defense easier to attack. Cine has the physical tools to be great in coverage, but his decision-making and ball skills are his limiting factors at this moment in time. Mistakes happen, especially with a first-year starter in the SEC, and you should expect Cine to make large strides during the offseason.

Cine may be the hardest-hitting Georgia safety since Greg Blue, but his speed and his ability to make plays on the ball in the air will be what decided whether or not he plays up the same All-American level.