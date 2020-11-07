LIVE Updates - Georgia vs Florida

As the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 8 Florida Gators, we keep you updated with our LIVE updates and blog throughout the contest.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the game here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom right-hand corner of the Dawgs Daily logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google, and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the Dawgs Daily community as we react to the game in real-time

Pregame Notes:

George Pickens did not travel with the team to Jacksonville to take on the Florida Gators. Pickens has been battling an upper extremity injury. Kirby Smart said this week that Pickens would be a "Pain tolerance" decision prior to the game, he did not make the trip.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis is not expected to be available today against Florida. He suffered an elbow injury against Kentucky a week ago. Davis was not seen warming up.

Wide receiver Arian Smith is dressed for the first time this season. He has been sidelined with a knee injury following a surgery he had prior to fall camp heading into the season.

Injury Notes:

DB, Kelee Ringo - Shoulder (OUT)

DT, Jordan Davis (OUT)

S, Richard LeCounte (OUT)

WR, Arian Smith - Knee (Dressed)

DT, Julian Rochester - Knee (OUT)

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Doubtful)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.