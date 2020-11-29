SI.com
DawgsDaily
LIVE: Updates - Georgia vs South Carolina

Brooks Austin

As the (5-2) Georgia Bulldogs take on the (2-6) South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina stay up to date with our LIVE Blog. 

Pregame Notes:

Just hours before the game it is reported that Sophomore quarterback, D'Wan Mathis has left the team and is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. D'Wan initially won the starting job during fall camp and within six series against Arkansas in the season opener was benched for Stetson Bennett. 

It was rumored Mathis was expected to transfer following the Kentucky game. Dawgs Daily on SI.com can confirm that there was a meeting following that game where D'Wan Mathis and Kirby Smart had a meeting the Monday following the Kentucky contest where Mathis expressed his issue with playing time and was wanting to enter the transfer portal. 

Sources indicated to Dawgs Daily that Smart delayed the inevitable for a few weeks by calming things down with the situation. Ultimately, at this point this was expected, especially after seeing JT Daniels play in the which he did. But we have it on good authority that this situation was a sensitive one after the short leash at Arkansas. 

First Quarter: 

(7-0) 12:10 - Georgia drives 65 yards on 7 plays for a touchdown. Georgia capped it off with a touchdown pass from JT Daniels to Tre' McKitty. 

(14-0) 5:52 - After walking the ball down the field on their first drive, James Cook has a big run followed by a goal-line touchdown to go up two scores. 

