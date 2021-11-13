LIVE Updates: Georgia @ Tennessee

Georgia travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the high-powered Tennesee Volunteers.

Nine games into the season, Georgia's defense has allowed just 5.7 points a game and has only given up 52 points total. The defense is boosted by a strong front seven driven by the workhorse linebacker Nakobe Dean and the massive nose tackle Jordan Davis. Both NFL Draft prospects are in the midst of a season that could give Georgia two first-round locks.

Georgia's highly talked about defense is about to meet its toughest matchup in Tennessee. Don't let the 5-4 record fool you; the Volunteers are a competitive football team, thanks to one of the nation's fastest offenses. Head coach Josh Heupel is well on his way to getting Tennessee bowl eligible and surpasses many pre-season expectations.

We will have you up to date here on our LIVE updates and blog here on Dawgs Daily.

News:

Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

