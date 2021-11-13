Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    LIVE Updates: Georgia @ Tennessee

    We have live updates rolling for Georgia versus Tennessee.
    Georgia travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the high-powered Tennesee Volunteers. 

    Nine games into the season, Georgia's defense has allowed just 5.7 points a game and has only given up 52 points total. The defense is boosted by a strong front seven driven by the workhorse linebacker Nakobe Dean and the massive nose tackle Jordan Davis. Both NFL Draft prospects are in the midst of a season that could give Georgia two first-round locks.

    Georgia's highly talked about defense is about to meet its toughest matchup in Tennessee. Don't let the 5-4 record fool you; the Volunteers are a competitive football team, thanks to one of the nation's fastest offenses. Head coach Josh Heupel is well on his way to getting Tennessee bowl eligible and surpasses many pre-season expectations.

    We will have you up to date here on our LIVE updates and blog here on Dawgs Daily. 

    Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville. 

    Injury Report 

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

