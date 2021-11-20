LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Charleston Southern
Ten games into the season, Georgia's defense has allowed just 6.9 points a game and has only given up 69 points total. The defense is boosted by a strong front seven driven by the workhorse linebacker Nakobe Dean and the massive nose tackle Jordan Davis. Both NFL Draft prospects are in the midst of a season that could give Georgia two first-round locks.
Georgia overcame their toughest of the season to date a week ago on the road against Tennessee. The Volunteers and their fast-paced offense jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after taking the opening drive for a touchdown, one of the few teams to score against Georgia’s defense on the game’s first drive.
Georgia was challenged for the first time all year it felt like and despite the early adversity dealt by the Tennessee offense, Georgia overcame it and won 41-17. Georgia’s attention is now turned to Charleston Southern (4-5) for the Bulldogs senior day game.
Pregame Notes:
- WR, George Pickens is dressed out for the first time all season.
- RB, Kendall Milton is dressed out
- EDGE, Nolan Smith is dressed out
- OL, Jamaree Salyer is dressed out
- S, Christopher Smith is OUT today, Dan Jackson will take his place.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - Questionable
- EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - Questionable
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
Pre-Game News
- George Pickens is dressed out, the first time all year
