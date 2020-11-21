LIVE Updates - Mississippi State vs Georgia

As the Georgia Bulldogs return between the hedges for the first time since October 10, they are met by the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Georgia is a 24.0 point favorite against the (2-4) Bulldogs from the SEC West.

Pregame Notes:

JT Daniels is expected to be named the starter of this contest. It's Daniels's first time on a college football field since the season opener of the 2019 season for the USC Trojans. It will be interesting to see just how much mobility he has on that repaired right knee.

Jordan Davis, Julian Rochester, and Richard LeCounte are expected to miss their second straight contest.

George Pickens is expected to play.

This is the first game in 45 consecutive contests that Georgia is not ranked in the Top-10.

Mississippi State made the trip to Athens with just 49 scholarship players.

Injury Notes:

CB, Kelee Ringo - OUT (Shoulder)

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint - OUT (Ankle)

WR, Dominick Blaylock - OUT (Knee)

WR, Tommy Bush - Questionable

RB, Kendall Milton - OUT (Knee)

RB, Kenny McIntosh - Questionable (Knee)

DT, Jordan Davis - OUT (Elbow)

DT, Julian Rochester - OUT (Knee)

S, Richard LeCounte - OUT

