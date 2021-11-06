Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    LIVE Updates: Missouri vs Georgia

    As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the (4-4) Missouri Tigers, we keep you plugged in with the LIVE updates.
    Author:

    Georgia welcomes the Missouri Tigers to Sanford Stadium at Noon for an SEC East matchup. Georgia has already secured the SEC Championship. Missouri is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

    Georgia is a 38.5 point favorite in this contest according to SISportsBook. 

    We keep you plugged into Saturday's SEC East show down with our LIVE updates. 

    Pregame Stats to Know

    • Missouri Has Scored just 18.33 PPG in Last 10 vs UGA
    • Missouri Has Scored just 14.33 PPG in Last 3 vs UGA
    • Missouri is averaging just 81.33 rushing yards per game in Last 3 vs UGA
    • Missouri is 130th nationally in rush defense
    • Missouri is 121st in yards allowed per play
    • Missouri is 120th in Points Allowed

    Pregame Storylines

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

