LIVE Updates: Missouri vs Georgia
As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the (4-4) Missouri Tigers, we keep you plugged in with the LIVE updates.
Georgia welcomes the Missouri Tigers to Sanford Stadium at Noon for an SEC East matchup. Georgia has already secured the SEC Championship. Missouri is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Georgia is a 38.5 point favorite in this contest according to SISportsBook.
We keep you plugged into Saturday's SEC East show down with our LIVE updates.
Pregame Stats to Know
- Missouri Has Scored just 18.33 PPG in Last 10 vs UGA
- Missouri Has Scored just 14.33 PPG in Last 3 vs UGA
- Missouri is averaging just 81.33 rushing yards per game in Last 3 vs UGA
- Missouri is 130th nationally in rush defense
- Missouri is 121st in yards allowed per play
- Missouri is 120th in Points Allowed
Pregame Storylines
- Georgia's Starting QB Up in the Air
- Georgia Set to Be Without Adam Anderson
- Former head coach Mark Richt to be Honored at Halftime
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
