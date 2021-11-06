LIVE Updates: Missouri vs Georgia

As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the (4-4) Missouri Tigers, we keep you plugged in with the LIVE updates.

Georgia welcomes the Missouri Tigers to Sanford Stadium at Noon for an SEC East matchup. Georgia has already secured the SEC Championship. Missouri is 4-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

Georgia is a 38.5 point favorite in this contest according to SISportsBook.

We keep you plugged into Saturday's SEC East show down with our LIVE updates.

Pregame Stats to Know

Missouri Has Scored just 18.33 PPG in Last 10 vs UGA

Missouri Has Scored just 14.33 PPG in Last 3 vs UGA

Missouri is averaging just 81.33 rushing yards per game in Last 3 vs UGA

Missouri is 130th nationally in rush defense

Missouri is 121st in yards allowed per play

Missouri is 120th in Points Allowed

Pregame Storylines

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

LB, Nakobe Dean (Knee) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - OUT

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - IN

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

