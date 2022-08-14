It was the story through the first two weeks of training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers; the playmaking of George Pickens was memorizing for many as the second-round pick played in only four games his junior year after an ACL tear in the spring sidelined him for the first 11 games of Georgia's 2021 season.

The once thought to be first-round lock is now putting on full display why he may be one of the best wide-outs to come out of the University of Georgia in some time. Yes, it may be a stretch to think he could surpass current NFL wide receiver AJ Green without even taking a snap in a regular-season game.

Yet, in spite of it still being one game into the preseason for the young wide-out and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the National Football League's Twitter account is even beginning to participate in the hype and social media blitz of the highlights of the former Georgia Bulldog receiver.

The official NFL Twitter went as far as to make a meme of Pickens from Draft night their profile banner, something they were dared to do by a fellow Twitter user.

The former Georgia Bulldog's final stat line read three receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers itched out a last-second 32-25 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

