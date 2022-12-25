Skip to main content

LOOK: Georgia Reveals Uniform for Peach Bowl vs Ohio State

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ranked USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. The Bulldogs quickly opened up as a near touchdown favorite over the Buckeyes, with the line teetering around 6-7 points depending on books. 

Georgia, a now 6.5-point favorite according to SISportsBook, will be in their red home jerseys according to the team's social media feed. 

The patented chrome check makes yet another return for the college football playoff. A staple in the playoffs, Nike endorses schools have their checks turned from the standard alternate color, in this case for Georiga a typically white check is now turned chrome. As you can see there's also going to be a College Football Playoff sticker placed on the back of the football helmets as well. 

How to Watch Georgia vs Ohio State

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

