LOOK: Georgia's Jerseys for Oregon Game Revealed

There has been some slight speculation as to the color jersey that Georgia would be wearing for their opening game against the Oregon Ducks. According to the Chick-fil-A kickoff Twitter account, the Bulldogs are going to be rocking their classic red jerseys.

The Bulldogs are also going back to the blocked number font on their jerseys this year, something they haven't done since 2012. A detail that fans had long been asking to make a return.

That wish was finally granted when Georgia football made an announcement back in April of this year via social media that the blocked numbers would be making a return for the 2022 season.

Oregon, which is known for its crazy uniform combinations, will be going with an all-green variant jersey for Saturday's matchup against the Bulldogs according to the Chick-fil-A kickoff Twitter account.

The No. 3 Bulldogs are set to face off against the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday in both teams' first game of the 2022 college football season.

How to Watch Oregon vs Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.